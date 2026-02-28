Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run after vehicle detaches from tow truck in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood after a vehicle detached from a tow truck and struck him, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on the 4000 block of Frankford Avenue. After reviewing surveillance video authorities said a tow truck was hauling a vehicle when it became detached from the truck's hook and began rolling backwards down the street with no one behind the wheel. The vehicle then crashed into a man on a motorcycle. The tow truck continued driving away from the scene.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 4:50 p.m., Pace said.

The tow truck was found just before 7:00 p.m. at 1026 E. Lycoming St. in the city's Juniata Park neighborhood, police said.

Police said they are working to identify and locate the driver and have contacted the company the driver works for.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.