Man arrested after stealing tow truck and crashing it in Washington Township, New Jersey, police say

A man was arrested after he stole a flatbed tow truck and crashed it in Washington Township, Gloucester County, police say.

Dylan Davis, 27, of Mantua, is in custody on carjacking and DWI charges.

Police were called out to the crash scene at Delsea Drive and Salina Road around 1:49 p.m. Monday.

Investigators learned the tow truck had been stolen about a mile north of the crash scene. An employee who works for Riehl's Towing told police he had stopped on Delsea Drive near Egg Harbor Road to secure a truck onto the flatbed when the theft occurred.

Police said an unknown man, later identified as Davis, got into the tow truck and drove off, throwing the towing company employee off the vehicle and injuring him.

Washington Township (Gloucester County) Police Department

Davis drove the truck erratically for about a mile, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit two other vehicles on Delsea Drive, according to police. The drivers of those vehicles were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Davis attempted to flee the crash scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by a Washington Township police officer.

Davis was suspected of being under the influence, and officers obtained a warrant for a blood draw. It was conducted at Cooper University Hospital.