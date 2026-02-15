Police looking for suspect after video shows woman robbed in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood

Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video robbing a woman while she was waiting for the bus at the beginning of February, according to officials.

Investigators said the robbery happened on Feb. 5 at around 5:30 a.m. near the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue.

In the video, a man in a hoodie approaches a woman using a walking aid and pulls on her purse strap, leading her to fall down on the sidewalk. Police said she was dragged for a short distance. The man then ran toward the 4600 block of Disston Street.

Philadelphia Police

The woman's purse with cash, a cellphone, her keys and ID were taken, according to police.

If you have any information connected to the crime, police are asking you to call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.