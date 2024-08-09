Tornado watch across Philadelphia area as Debby arrives. Tracking weather warnings and alerts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tornado watch has been issued for the entire Philadelphia region as Debby heads toward the region.

The National Weather Service issued the alert Friday morning. It's set to expire at 2 p.m.

Debby was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression and then a post-tropical cyclone overnight, but will still pack plenty of rain and some severe storm risk for the area.

We've been tracking the storm's path all week and it looks like the bulk of the rain will fall on central Pennsylvania - however we'll still see plenty in eastern Pennsylvania as well as New Jersey and Delaware.

The region will see at least 1 to 2 inches of rain, but anywhere with a scattered downpour overhead could see a higher rainfall total.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team here at CBS News Philadelphia as we continue tracking Debby and its effects on the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast