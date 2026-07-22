Tornado damages trees in Cape May Point, New Jersey, NWS says

A tornado touched down in Cape May Point, New Jersey, on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The EF-0 tornado had estimated peak winds between 60 and 70 miles per hour and started at 6:15 p.m. It ended one minute later. It was a quarter-mile long and 30 yards wide.

CBS News Philadelphia

A waterspout was observed moving onto the shore at Cape May Point, the NWS said. Survey teams identified a "narrow corridor of tree damage" along Lincoln Avenue, Yale Avenue and near the intersection of Oxford Avenue and West Lake Drive.

CBS News Philadelphia

At least one witness reported seeing the funnel cloud continue into Lake Lily, but no additional damage has been documented, the NWS said.

An EF-0 tornado has winds from 65 to 85 mph.

A viewer in Lewes, Delaware, shared this video of a waterspout seen over Delaware Bay Tuesday evening.