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Tornado damages trees in Cape May Point, New Jersey, NWS says

By
Grant Gilmore
Grant Gilmore
Meteorologist Grant Gilmore's blood may have thinned out a bit after spending several years in Florida, but he is no stranger to the cooler temperatures up north and the weather patterns that come with all four seasons.
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Grant Gilmore,
Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A tornado touched down in Cape May Point, New Jersey, on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

The EF-0 tornado had estimated peak winds between 60 and 70 miles per hour and started at 6:15 p.m. It ended one minute later. It was a quarter-mile long and 30 yards wide.  

original-e8e0d4a7-d470-47ea-87aa-5386da682999.jpg
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A waterspout was observed moving onto the shore at Cape May Point, the NWS said. Survey teams identified a "narrow corridor of tree damage" along Lincoln Avenue, Yale Avenue and near the intersection of Oxford Avenue and West Lake Drive. 

A map shows where the tornado occurred in Cape Map Point
CBS News Philadelphia

At least one witness reported seeing the funnel cloud continue into Lake Lily, but no additional damage has been documented, the NWS said.

An EF-0 tornado has winds from 65 to 85 mph.

A viewer in Lewes, Delaware, shared this video of a waterspout seen over Delaware Bay Tuesday evening. 

A map shows the location of a tornado in Cape May Point, New Jersey
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