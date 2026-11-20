Tony & Nick's Steaks in South Philadelphia is closing its doors for good, the restaurant announced on Instagram this week.

The restaurant's last day is Friday, according to a letter from the owners posted on the shop's Instagram story.

"After 35 years in business—and even more years spent serving sandwiches together—this is one of the hardest things we have ever had to say. Financial difficulties and tax problems have brought us to a point where we can no longer keep our doors open," the letter says. "It breaks my heart to write these words. We are devastated."

Tony & Nick's Steaks/Instagram

The shop owned by Anthony Lucidonio Sr. and his son Nicholas Lucidonio, which was previously called Tony Luke's, changed its name in 2022 amid a family feud and tax troubles. Lucidonio Sr.'s other son, Tony Luke Jr., split from his father and brother back in 2015 after the fallout and currently owns Tony Luke's franchise restaurants in multiple states. The Tony Luke's franchise has no connection to Tony & Nick's, according to its website.

In 2024, Nicholas Lucidonio and Anthony Lucidonio Sr. were both sentenced to 20 months in prison after they pleaded guilty in a federal tax fraud case. They hid nearly $8 million in sales over a decade, paying their employees partly under the table and keeping separate books to hide sales.

"We wish this chapter had a different ending," the letter says. "Please know how grateful we are for the years you gave us and for allowing our family to be part of your lives."

Tony & Nick's Catering will continue, the letter says.