The first day of spring means free Rita's Italian Ice – Here's where to get yours

Mark the first day of spring with Rita's annual free water ice giveaway

Mark the first day of spring with Rita's annual free water ice giveaway

Mark the first day of spring with Rita's annual free water ice giveaway

Spring has officially sprung in Philadelphia, and that means Rita's Italian Ice is offering its annual first-day-of-spring deals.

As they have been doing for over 25 years, the popular chain is hosting its annual First Day of Spring giveaway. This means you can get a free six-ounce cup of Italian ice at their nearly 600 locations across the country on Thursday.

This spring Rita's will debut their brand new flavor: Skittles Italian Ice. Rita's is also giving their app users the chance to win free water ice for a year. App users can enter promo code "FDOS25" under the "offers" tab in the app by March 23 for a chance to win.

"For over 30 years, Rita's First Day of Spring Giveaway has been more than just a tradition, it's a moment of pure joy and connection that marks the start of a new season with a refreshing cup of Rita's happiness," Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard said. "This cherished day highlights the bond between Rita's and our fans and inspires us to continue innovating with strategic new products. We're thrilled to introduce SKITTLES® to our guests, crafted in Rita's signature style, and welcome everyone to our shops on March 20 for a free cup of Ice on us."

You can find the full list of Rita's locations here.