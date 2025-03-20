The first day of spring means free Rita's Italian Ice – Here's where to get yours
Spring has officially sprung in Philadelphia, and that means Rita's Italian Ice is offering its annual first-day-of-spring deals.
As they have been doing for over 25 years, the popular chain is hosting its annual First Day of Spring giveaway. This means you can get a free six-ounce cup of Italian ice at their nearly 600 locations across the country on Thursday.
This spring Rita's will debut their brand new flavor: Skittles Italian Ice. Rita's is also giving their app users the chance to win free water ice for a year. App users can enter promo code "FDOS25" under the "offers" tab in the app by March 23 for a chance to win.
"For over 30 years, Rita's First Day of Spring Giveaway has been more than just a tradition, it's a moment of pure joy and connection that marks the start of a new season with a refreshing cup of Rita's happiness," Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard said. "This cherished day highlights the bond between Rita's and our fans and inspires us to continue innovating with strategic new products. We're thrilled to introduce SKITTLES® to our guests, crafted in Rita's signature style, and welcome everyone to our shops on March 20 for a free cup of Ice on us."
You can find the full list of Rita's locations here.