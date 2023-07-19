Tips to help first-time students ahead of school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heading back to school can be stressful for everyone but for parents who are sending a child to school for the first time, it can be a huge transition. While you can't prepare children for everything, health experts say you can set them up for a successful school year by preparing now.

There are four things you can do to help a first-time student.

It's never too early to start getting ready for a new school year, therapists say.

It can be scary for any student, especially those who are new to school.

"They don't really have an idea in their mind of what this is going to look like. They don't have something to go off of," said Jody Baumstein, who is a licensed therapist.

Experts say preparing children before school starts is critical for easing them into the classroom.

"The more we can fill in the blanks in their head the more at ease they will feel," Baumstein said.

Visiting the school is helpful so kids know what it looks like. Also, meet the teacher and administrators so there are familiar faces on day one. You can also set up playdates before school starts with other families who have first-time students.

"So that they can rely on each other and have some sense of familiarity when they get there so that they don't feel alone and so uneasy," Baumstein said.

It is also a good idea to practice with school supplies. If a child isn't sure how to use or open something, it can create a layer of anxiety that can be avoided.

"It might seem silly and unnecessary, but for kids, it's helpful to know that they're capable and that they can do it without you," Baumstein said. "So the more opportunity you can give them to try it in the safety of your home while you're right there -- if they need help -- the more likely they're going to have the confidence to do it on their own."

If this is your first child going to school for the first time, you may have some questions and concerns as well. The therapist said to talk to teachers and administrators so that you feel like you have an open line of communication to advocate and support your child.