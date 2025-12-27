Woman killed in head-on crash on icy street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood, police say

A woman was killed in a head-on crash on an icy Philadelphia street early Saturday morning in Port Richmond, according to police.

The crash occurred while the Philadelphia region was dealing with snow, sleet and freezing rain that caused slick conditions in several spots.

Philadelphia police say around 2 a.m., a man driving a 2007 Nissan Titan pickup truck was heading northbound on Aramingo Avenue when he lost control near the intersection with Tioga Street.

The truck veered into the oncoming traffic and hit a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, propelling the car into the wall of an Aldi grocery store.

Responding medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department took the driver of the Volkswagen, a 45-year-old woman, to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m.

The 29-year-old man driving the Nissan and his passenger, a 29-year-old woman, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been charged in the crash as of Saturday afternoon. The police Crash Investigation Division is investigating.