Tim Walz defends his military record after GOP criticism

Washington — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday defended his military record amid GOP scrutiny since he became Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate last week, saying he's proud of his service and scolding Republicans for disparaging his record.

"These guys… are even attacking me for my record of service, and I just want to say, I'm proud to have served my country and I always will be," Walz said Tuesday during a campaign appearance in Los Angeles.

Republicans have zeroed in on Walz's military record in recent days, claiming he exaggerated his military service — a claim that has been especially amplified by Sen. JD Vance, who became former President Donald Trump's running mate last month. Vance has accused Walz of "stolen valor garbage" for inflated statements about his military service.

Walz, a former high school social studies teacher, coach and congressman, served in the Nebraska and Minnesota Army National Guards. But some characterizations of the Minnesota governor's service have been called into question, including his rank at the time of his retirement and the timing of his retirement. Vance, an Ohio Republican and an Iraq War veteran, has been especially vocal about the claims surrounding Walz's deployments and his retirement from the guard, suggesting Walz retired to avoid a 2005 deployment to Iraq.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Liacouras Center at Temple University on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Walz rose to the rank of command sergeant major but did not complete coursework for the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, so he retired with the rank of master sergeant, a CBS News review of Walz's military record and statements from the Minnesota Army National Guard on Iraq show. Records also show that Walz retired before his battalion was mobilized and deployed to Iraq.

Amid the scruity over Walz's military service, the Harris campaign updated language on their website to more accurately reflect Walz's rank and has also said he "misspoke" in 2018 remarks that implied he had served in combat.

The Minnesota governor said on Tuesday during his first solo campaign event since joining the Democratic ticket that he signed up for the Army National Guard two days after his 17th Birthday, saying "I served for the next 24 years for the same reason all my brothers and sisters in uniform do — we love this country."

"I am damn proud of my service to this country," Walz said. "And I firmly believe you should never denigrate another person's service record."

He added that he had a "a few simple words" for "anyone brave enough to put on that uniform for our great country," including his opponent in Vance.

"Thank you for your service and sacrifice," Walz said.

Vance responded to the remarks in a social media post on Tuesday, likewise thanking Walz for his service, but he added the accusation that "you shouldn't have lied about it" and he teased further discussion in a vice presidential debate.

