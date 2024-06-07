Philadelphia native Tierra Whack shines in NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia native Tierra Whack is the latest artist to grace NPR Music's iconic Tiny Desk concert, one of the most popular series on the internet to date. Its latest series celebrates Black Music Month with nine concerts featuring Black women artists.

Friday's concert spotlighted the hip-hop/R&B artist who released her first studio album Whack World in March.

The "Flea Market" singer's performance was both upbeat and lighthearted and made sure to incorporate that Philly flair, briefly bringing out the Phillie Phanatic.

As the Phanatic was leaving as quickly as he appeared, Whack, expressed her deep love for her hometown.

"Y'all know I got to keep it Philly," she said. "Listen, I bleed green, I bleed red, I bleed anything, Philly is all me. So y'all know I got to bring a piece of home with me."

Whack recently teamed up with Jill Scott at the 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park. She joined the stage with Scott who headlined Saturday's lineup.

Whack is not the only Philadelphia-based artist to be featured on the Tiny Desk series. Jazmine Sullivan, another prominent singer from Philadelphia, performed in the 2021 Tiny Desk (home) concert series, which has since garnered more than 12 million views on YouTube.

Additionally, the legendary Patti LaBelle also performed in the Tiny Desk (home) concert series in 2022, adding to the impressive lineup of Philly talent.

Before the start of the concert, NPR notes that Whack's set list includes a song about suicide.

Whack's appearance is a vibrant addition to the series' legacy, celebrating both her unique talent and her Philly roots.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.