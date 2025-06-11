Thursday will be hot, sunny as Philadelphia region could hit 90-degree temps. Here's the weather forecast.

Thursday will be a sunny and hot day in the Philadelphia region, perfect for heading to the pool if you are lucky enough to have the day off.

Even Jersey Shore locations will be warm due to a slight offshore breeze. While not in the 90s, most of the Jersey Shore should top out in the mid-upper 70s, with some spots getting into the low 80s.

Friday looks warm and a bit sticky again, with a chance for an isolated storm late. The weekend brings more cloud cover and unsettled weather, along with another relatively cool stretch. Both days are looking overcast, but Saturday has a greater chance for showers and/or storms, mainly during the later part of the day into the evening.

Father's Day Sunday should be cloudy and cool for June, with highs only in the mid-70s. While the chance for showers will be around, there should be plenty of time during the day that remains rain-free for dad to hit the links, fire up the grill and spend time with the family. But there will be a chance for some rain. Next week starts wet with temps in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny. High 92. Low 67.

Friday: Isolated shower. High 87. Low 70.

Saturday: Cooler, showers. High 74. Low 66.

Sunday: Clouds, shower. High 71. Low 61.

Monday: Cool, cloudy. High 73. Low 61.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 76. Low 64.

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 85. Low 66.

