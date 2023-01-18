This green Eagles-inspired beer returns for playoff run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local beer company is getting in the Eagles playoff spirit, releasing one new beer and bringing back another that matches the Birds' jerseys.

The Eagles face off against the New York Giants in the NFL Divisional Round this Saturday. And Evil Genius Beer Co. is bringing back their "Fly Like an Eagle" brew in all its green glory.

"Fly Like an Eagle" is a milkshake IPA inspired by "wooder ice" and has two flavors, mango and blue raspberry. It's only available at Evil Genius' taproom in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Meanwhile, they're launching another new beer called "Playoffs!?!" named after an iconic moment from Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Mora.

After a tough loss in 2001, Mora famously interjected "playoffs?" at a reporter during a news conference. Along with Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson's "practice" rant the following year, it's remained a timeless sports moment.

Playoffs is an IPA with orange and vanilla flavors, like a creamsicle.

"Playoffs!?!" beer is available in six-packs in seven states: Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.