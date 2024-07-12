Things to do in Philly this weekend – Reading Terminal's Ice Cream Fest, Third Eye Blind, Anglesea Blues Fest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for weekend plans? You'll want to keep reading. From Friday to Sunday, from Philly to the Jersey Shore, there are tons of activities going on to get you outside and sure to keep you entertained.

Nineties nostalgia can be heard at Freedom Mortgage Pavillion on Friday at Third Eye Blind's Summer of Gods Tour. You can boogie to some blues music and grab a plate of lip-smackin' barbecue down at the Anglesea Blues Festival in North Wildwood.

Or if you're looking for something that'll pack a punch, you'll want to head to South Philly for the Phillies-A's series or Wells Fargo Center for Matchroom Boxing presents Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. David Avanesyan.

Either way, the weekend is yours. Here's a list of events going on this weekend around the Delaware Valley.

Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival

Looking for a delicious way to beat the heat? Reading Terminal Market and Bassetts Ice Cream are hosting their annual free Ice Cream Festival Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

Besides Bassetts, the event will feature 11 other ice cream experts, each bringing their own take on the creamy summer treat. The festival will include all ice cream-themed activities including an ice cream eating contest, themed games, arts and crafts and more!

Along with your typical cone or cup, visitors can enjoy a few different takes on ice cream like ice cream macarons, Brioche French toast with ice cream and even a Phillies-themed sundae. You can check out the full list of vendors and ice cream specials on Reading Terminal's website.

The Settlement School of Music and a DJ will provide live music and entertainment throughout the afternoon. The Settlement School will additionally host a free children's music workshop from 1:15-1:45 p.m.

Entrance to the festival is free and all treats are available for purchase.

Third Eye Blind at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Get ready to dance your heart out to some 90s classics because Third Eye Blind is coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion this Friday with special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A. If your summer is feeling semi-charmed, think again because these bands plan to "Never Let You Go."

The Summer Gods Tour 2024 starts at 6:30 p.m. at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion along the Camden waterfront with tickets starting at $41.55.

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is back to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in Franklin Square.

The Chinese Lantern Festival is one of the largest celebrations of Chinese New Year. The tradition started around 2,000 years ago in China and involves lighting decorated lanterns on the 15th day of the first lunar month of the Chinese calendar. Now, millions celebrate the festival worldwide, including hundreds of thousands in the Philadelphia area.

Jan Carabeo/CBS News Philadelphia

In addition to the lanterns on display, the festival will also feature fountain shows, food, live performances and more. The performances include face-changing, hula-hooping and chair hand-standing.

Cescaphe will also operate drinks available in the Lotus Cocktail Garden. Food vendors will have plenty of traditional Chinese options including Dandan noodles and other fare like enormous fresh soft pretzels and much more.

The park closes at 5 p.m. each night and then reopens for the ticketed portion of the festival, which will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly from now to Aug. 18. Tickets are available on the Philly Chinese Lantern Festival website.

North Wildwood's Anglesea Blues Festival

Our favorite B words this weekend are blues and barbecue. Why? Well, that's because the Anglesea Blues Festival and the New Jersey State Barbecue Championship are back for another savory summer weekend in North Wildwood, New Jersey.

The festival features performances from both national and regional blues musicians. Top blues performances can be enjoyed on the free outdoor main stage and inside neighboring clubs and taverns!

And what pairs better with blues music than mouth-watering ribs, chicken brisket and pork? Witness championship vendors masterfully chef up the best of barbecue, special displays and more. Admission to the barbecue championship is free

The Anglesea Blues Festival and the New Jersey State Barbecue Championship run Friday from 4-11 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

New Jersey Jeep Invasion at Rio Grande Avenue Beach

The Jeep gang is sure to show up and show out at Rio Grande Avenue Beach this weekend for the New Jersey Jeep Invasion. This family-friendly event kicks off Friday at 9 a.m. featuring 100-plus vendors, 2,000 Jeeps and a beach obstacle course!

While Jeeps had to be pre-registered and tickets aresold out, spectators are still welcome to hit the beach and join in on the fun free of charge.

The NJ Jeep Invasion continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Phillies vs. Oakland A's at CBP

The Phillies are back in the Bank to take on the 35-60 Oakland Athletics, and fans can take part in several promotional events throughout the weekend.

On Friday, the Phils will sport their iconic City Connect jerseys with the first pitch at 6:40 p.m. Plus, fans of all ages can receive a free sustainable Phillies cap.

Saturday is Coca-Cola Photo Day! Get to the ballpark early and take pictures with your favorite players, broadcasters and even the Phillie Phanatic on the field! The first pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

The last game of the series is Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Children ages 14 and under receive a Nick Castellanos basketball jersey and all fans can participate in the Phillies Charities Phlash sale. Stop by the First Base Plaza to buy game-used and signed Phillies gear, balls and other memorabilia all benefitting charity.

Tickets to Friday's game start at $19.

Jaron "Boots" Ennis vs. David Avanesyan at Wells Fargo Center

A Germantown native is making his hometown return to the City of Brotherly Love to defend his IBF World Welterweight title against David Avanesyan this Saturday evening.

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis (31-0 28 KOs) hasn't fought in Philly since November 2018 and is ready to pack a punch against David Avanesyan (30-4-1 18 KOs) on his home turf. Who will be crowned victor? You'll have to pop out to Wells Fargo Center this fight night to find out.

The match starts at 5:05 p.m., but doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Barnes on the Block party

It's a party on the parkway! The Barnes Foundation's Barnes on the Block party is back, but this is no ordinary block party. Barnes on the Block combines the mystique and history of the Barnes Foundation with the fun of your favorite block party. The party will feature visual art displays, family-friendly art-making, live performances, food trucks and a beer garden!

Barnes on the Block is also highlighting its newest exhibition, Matisse & Renoir: New Encounters at the Barnes, available for perusal during the party.

Barnes on the Block is also celebrating Mural Arts Philadelphia's 40th anniversary. Entry to Barnes on the Block is free but registration is required if you want to view the Barnes collection and the Matisse & Renoir exhibit. The block party runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne contributed to this report.