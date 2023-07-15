New Jersey's 10th annual Jeep Invasion in Wildwood: "Pure joy for us"

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Thousands of Jeep owners arrived in the Wildwoods Friday afternoon for the 10th annual New Jersey Jeep Invasion.

Organizers said it's the largest gathering of Jeep owners in the northeast United States with 2,400 Jeeps registered for the event, including Jeep owners coming from as far away as Canada.

The event, which lasts all weekend, includes dozens of Jeep vendors, food trucks and a beachside off-road obstacle course.

"It's just pure joy for us," Jamie Longmuir, owner of Jeep Invasion, said. "We work all year long to put this event together, and to see all the smiling faces and everybody happy out here, enjoying their Jeeps, it's very rewarding for us."

Jeep owner Mark McPherson said there's a special kinship among Jeep owners.

"It goes back to camaraderie," McPherson said. "You'll find a lot of Jeep owners are ones that get together, have a good time, help each other out no matter who you are, what kind of Jeep you got."

Sarah Forman's family drove their Jeep all the way from Morgantown, West Virginia to attend the event.

"It's just something the whole family can do," Forman said. "It's just a fun time."