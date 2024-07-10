Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival kicks off July 13: full guide, vendors, what to expect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking for a delicious way to beat the heat? Reading Terminal Market and Bassetts Ice Cream are hosting their annual free Ice Cream Festival Saturday, July 13 from 12-4 p.m. on 12th and Filbert Streets.
Besides Bassetts, the event will feature 11 ice cream vendors, each bringing their own take on the creamy summer treat. The festival will also feature all ice cream-themed activities including an ice cream eating contest, themed games, arts and crafts and more.
The event promises to be "chock-full of ice cream excitement," said Alex Strange, the executive vice president of Bassetts. He's also the great-great-great grandson of the company's founder, Lewis Dubois Bassett.
Along with your typical cone or cup, visitors can enjoy a few different takes on ice cream like ice cream macarons, Brioche French toast with ice cream, a churro sundae and even a Phillies-themed sundae. You can check out the full list of ice cream specials on Reading Terminal's website.
The Settlement School of Music and a DJ will provide live music and entertainment throughout the afternoon. The Settlement School will additionally host a free children's music workshop from 1:15-1:45 p.m.
"It's going to be a day dedicated to the variety that is ice cream," Strange said. "We're gonna show off the ice cream artisans here in Philadelphia and what they're made of, and we're gonna share that with the people of Philadelphia. We're excited," Strange said.
The event is vegan-friendly with one vendor selling vegan sorbet. You can see a full list of the vendors and their products below.
Entrance to the festival is free and all treats are available for purchase.
Every vendor appearing at Reading Terminal Market Ice Cream Festival on Filbert
Bassetts Ice Cream – ice cream
Cloud Cups – gelato and sorbet
Dreams Ice Cream – ice cream
Franklin Fountain – ice cream
Hangry Bear – ice cream
Mango Hut – vegan sorbet
Milk Jawn – ice cream
Scoop DeVille – ice cream
Siddiq's Water Ice – water ice
Tubby Robot – ice cream
Weckerly's Ice Cream – ice cream
By CBS News Philadelphia intern Olivia Dunne