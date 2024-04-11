Lucy the Elephant in Margate, New Jersey, nominated for America's "Favorite Roadside Attraction"

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — Margate's Lucy the Elephant is nominated for a big honor — America's Favorite Roadside Attraction — by USA Today.

You can vote for Lucy on the USA Today website.

Lucy the Elephant was built in 1881 and has greeted visitors to the Jersey Shore community of Margate for years. She's designated as a National Historic Landmark. Lucy underwent a 15-month, $2.4 million renovation in 2021 and 2022.

Lucy is nominated alongside attractions including Shealy's Official Skunk Ape Headquarters in Florida, Carhenge in Nebraska and the Dalmatian Fire Hydrant in Texas. See the full list and vote.