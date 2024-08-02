Things to do in Philly this weekend – Ice Spice, 2nd Street Festival, Black Eyed Peas, Olympic watch parties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend in the Delaware Valley is sure to make you sing. From A-List concerts like Ice Spice at The Met and Black Eyed Peas at Oceans Casino, to vibrant performances at ACANA African Festival at Cherry Street Pier and Northern Liberties 2nd Street Festival, this weekend has a vibe for everyone.

You can catch a comedy show staring Nate Bargatze and Jared Freid in the Garden State this weekend, or if you want to just kick back, enjoy your air conditioning and watch a new film or the Olympic Games, we're highlighting events where you can do just that.

Whether you're staying in the city or at the shore, there are plenty of events going on. Check out our latest weekend guide below.

Ice Spice at The Met

The Princess Diana of rap will bring her Y2K! World Tour to The Met this weekend. That's right, Ice Spice is coming to North Philly and is sure to get crowds on their feet like they're shakin' it at the deli!

Cash Cobain and RIOTUSA will help get Ice Spice and the rest of the concertgoers in ha mood. Doors open at The Met at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets to see the Y2K! World Tour at The Met start at $76.15.

Black Eyed Peas

I gotta feeling that this Sunday in Atlantic City is going to be a good night! The iconic pop group Black Eyed Peas will be in the Garden State this weekend to perform favorite chart-topping, pop hits from the early 2010s. Catch will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo at Oceans Casino this Sunday at 8 p.m.

Tickets to see the show start at $59.

Olympic Games watch parties at Chickie's & Pete's

Have you caught the Olympics bug this week? You're not alone. Join other fans at Chickie's & Pete's at 1526 Packer Avenue for Olympic watch parties all weekend long.

While you're watching the action in Paris, check out our guide to the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware athletes competing so you can cheer for our hometown heroes.

Northern Liberties 2nd Street Festival

Like clockwork, the 2nd St Festival, one of Philadelphia's largest annual street festivals, is back! The 2nd Street Festival will take place on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Spanning several blocks along 2nd Street from Girard Avenue to Spring Garden Street. The festival draws thousands of attendees each year. Dozens of bands and DJs will occupy two stages, providing a full day of entertainment featuring a variety of food and drink options sure to please!

The 2nd Street Festival is a sure sign of summer so grab your neighbors, get outside and watch Northern Liberties in all of its colors this Sunday.

ACANA African Festival

Visit Cherry Street Pier on Sunday for the 16th Annual ACANA African Festival, the largest African festival on the East Coast. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the PECO Multicultural Series, celebrating the vibrant culture of the African diaspora. This event is open and free for everyone of all ages.

ACANA will have live musical performances from a diverse lineup of traditional African musicians and popular Afrobeat artists.

There will be a variety of food with vegan and vegetarian options available.

Mark your calendars for a day of cultural celebration along the Delaware River waterfront.

BlackStar Film Festival

The BlackStar Film Festival is in full swing, showcasing an impressive array of films and their talented filmmakers. This festival promises a rich weekend filled with short films, documentaries and panel discussions.

For a complete list of events and screenings, be sure to visit the festival's website.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person for films. There are also a couple of bundle options to ensure a full experience, either in person or virtually.

BlackStar Film Festival runs throughout the weekend, so don't miss out on this celebration of Black film, creativity and expression.

Friday Movie Nights at The Oval

Craving the nostalgia of a summertime drive-in movie? Well, we've got the perfect thing for you this Friday night. The Oval, a pop-up park along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring eight acres of food, drinks, art, games, and entertainment, holds weekly events, including a free Friday night movie night series!

So it may not be a drive-in, but an outdoor movie theater is still a summertime classic. This Friday night, Disney's 2023 film Elemental will be the movie of choice. The screening runs from 8 to 10 p.m.

Bring a chair, blanket and a pal to watch this fan favorite for free under the stars. Food and drinks can be bought from the beer garden, Libertee Grounds or other vendors at The Oval.

Peach & Sunflower Festival at Shady Brook Farm and Linvilla Orchards

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, Pennsylvania, is hosting the Peach & Sunflower Festival Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can pick peaches, pose for photos in a field of sunflowers and enjoy live music in a picturesque setting.

If you miss it this weekend, have no fear — the festival is also open on Aug. 10 and 11.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the gate; sunflowers and peaches are sold separately. Children under 2 get in for free.

Linvilla Orchards in Media, Pennsylvania, is also hosting a Peach and Sunflower Festival. Tickets to pick your own peaches are $11 each, but save time to stop for a summer treat from the bakery or listen to some live music, too.

Nate Bargatze in AC

The Tennessee kid will be cracking up the Jersey Shore this Friday night for two comedy shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A night with Bargatze is a night full of relatable and clean humor. This certified nice guy will give you a show that'll have you and your family doubled over in laughter. Catch The Be Funny Tour Friday at 7:30 p.m. or later that night at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets to see this comic live start at $139.

Jared Freid: The Family Business Tour in AC

Comedian Jared Freid will also make a stop in Atlantic City this weekend as part of The Family Business Tour. Freid's humor is relatable and relevant as he comments on the realities of relationships, dating apps and doing it all in a big city in your 30s.

You may have heard about Freid from his 2024 Netflix special, "Jared Freid 37 & Single" or his two podcasts, "The JTrain Podcast" and "U Up?" which he co-hosts with Betches Media co-founder Jordana Abraham.

Tickets to see Freid at Borgata's Music Box on Friday night start at $55. The show begins at 9 p.m.