Holiday toys 2022: these are the most popular gifts for kids

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's one of the hardest parts about holiday shopping, figuring out what to get everyone - especially for the little ones. CBS3 got a preview of some of the most popular toys popping up on kids' wish lists this year.

Toys range from VTech gaming chairs for about $50 to Bluey's Ultimate Light and Sound Playhouse for about $90.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 10:07 AM

