Former Manor College administrator charged for allegedly stealing over $700,000 from Pennsylvania school

A former administrator at a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania college faces felony charges for allegedly stealing over $700,000 at the school, the district attorney announced on Friday.

Arion "Jonathan" Singh, 41, of Huntingdon Valley, was charged with corrupt organizations, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful Activities, access device fraud, theft and other offenses, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in the news release.

Sydney Loveless, 39, of Chicago, Illinois and Amar Persad, 46, of Cheltenham, face the same charges in connection with this theft investigation of over $714,241 from Manor College in Abington, Pennsylvania, the release continues.

The college administrators reported in March a significant theft from the bank account with Montgomery County detectives and the misuse of credit cards by Singh, then the school's vice president of finance, the district attorney said.

The release mentions that administrators reported that Singh was using the college's bank purchasing cards, called P-Cards, for unauthorized personal expenses instead of, college-related expenses as well as fraudulent payments to two companies: DLW Professional Services Group/Professional Services LLC, based in Chicago and managed by Loveless — who is Singh's girlfriend — and 3D Electric LLC/Powered Electrical Solutions LLC, owned and operated by Persad.

"This small college, where 60% of its students are first-generation college students, was taken of advantage of by their trusted financial officer," said DA Steele in the release. "As soon as the theft was discovered, college administrators reported it to law enforcement and cooperated fully in the investigation."

From Jan. 2023 through April 2025, detectives reviewed Singh's card purchases and found over $400,000 were personal expenses. The DA said expenses include rent for a New York City apartment, a country club membership, food and fine dining, travel, hotels, debt collection agency payments and more.

Further review of the school's banking records shows false invoice payments of handwritten checks to DLW Professional Services Group/Professional Services LLC and 3D Electric LLC/Powered Electrical Solutions LLC, which aren't authorized vendors and don't service Manor College.

"The payments to DLW Professional Services Group/Professional Services LLC totaled $215,000 and were deposited into a bank account opened by Loveless on the same day as the first DLW Professional Services Group/Professional Services LLC invoice was submitted to Manor College," the release said. "The loss to Manor College from 3D Electric's overbilling and deceptive practices is $38,000."

Detectives found that Singh, Loveless, and Persad, schemed to money laundering through stealing through the college with falsely invoicing Manor for over $215,000 and washing the money through 3D Electric.

All three turned themselves in on Friday and was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Kathleen Rebar. They all set bail, Singh for $500,000, and Loveless and Persad both for $250,000.

There's a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 15.

Manor College's Board of Trustees released a statement about the incident on Friday, saying the three suspects were reported to Steele's office after the college learned of the alleged theft.

"As a principled institution, we will not shy from openly pursuing justice," the statement said. The college restructured its Business Office, hired new auditors, revisited policies, and instituted appropriate actions, such as leveraging a robust insurance policy, all in a timely fashion."

"Apart from this challenge, the college is the beneficiary of generations-long fiscal stewardship and years of surpluses," the statement continues. "We will endure because of that stewardship, strong leadership, and a resilient Basilian mission."