The Who's "The Song Is Over" concert in Philadelphia postponed

The Who concert in Philadelphia on Thursday postponed

The Who concert in Philadelphia on Thursday postponed

The Who concert in Philadelphia on Thursday postponed

The Who concert tonight in Philadelphia, part of the legendary rock and roll band's "The Song Is Over — North American Farewell Tour," has been postponed due to illness.

In a social media post, Xfinity Mobile Arena, formerly the Wells Fargo Center, said the venue and band are working "quickly to schedule a new date." No makeup date has been announced.

Ticketmaster says ticketholders should hold onto their tickets because they'll be valid for the new date.

Tonight's show was planned to be the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band's final performance in Philadelphia.

The Who, led by Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, kicked off a 16-city North American tour last Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.

The Philly date was set to be the third show of the tour. According to the tour schedule, the band has a scheduled day off Friday before the next concert Saturday at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The band announced the tour, named after its iconic 1971 hit "The Song is Over," in May.

The Who are among the legendary 1960s British Invasion bands that include The Beatles, The Animals, Bee Gees and The Kinks, among others.