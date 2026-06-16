What if Benjamin Franklin was portrayed as a rock star? This Philadelphia musical aims to do that.

Benjamin Franklin has been called many things: inventor, writer, diplomat and founding father. A new Philadelphia musical aims to add "rock star" to the list.

"The Sound of America," an original production set to world-premiere July 1 at FringeArts, reimagines Franklin's life as a rock-and-roll spectacle, complete with a live band, original music and a larger-than-life version of one of the nation's most recognizable historical figures.

Director Kyle Metzger said the musical begins with a simple question.

"What if Benjamin Franklin was a rock star?" he said.

The production arrives as Philadelphia celebrates America's 250th birthday and seeks to tell Franklin's story through the lens of music, celebrity and reinvention.

Despite the rock star twist, Metzger said the show is still rooted in history.

"We definitely look at his life as an inventor, as a great thinker, a thought leader," he said.

The musical traces Franklin's journey from a teenage apprentice in Boston to one of the most famous men in the world.

One original song, "Fugitive," recounts Franklin's decision to leave an indentured apprenticeship in his brother's printing business and head to Philadelphia in search of a new life.

While the show leans into Franklin's accomplishments, it also explores the fame he achieved during his lifetime.

"He would go to all of these places and be welcomed, and people knew him all around the world and knew how brilliant and cool he was," said lead actor Kohl Pilgrim, who plays Franklin.

Pilgrim — a self-proclaimed "history nerd" — said one of the most rewarding parts of preparing for the role has been learning more about the historical figure behind the legend.

"Getting to read and learn, and I've been taking tours, and I've been playing tourist in my own city," he said.

That research will continue beyond the stage. Pilgrim is set to lead historical walking tours following performances, in character as Franklin himself. Preparing for those tours has meant studying details both large and small.

"So I'm like, what's a kid going to ask me? What's his favorite food? OK, lock that in," Pilgrim said.

Despite the historical foundation, Metzger said audiences shouldn't expect a traditional history lesson. Instead, he hopes they leave feeling as though they attended a concert.

"I want it to feel more like they're at a rock concert than a lecture hall," he said. "I really want people to celebrate Philadelphia, celebrate 250 years of America, and really just have an amazing time."

"The Sound of America" opens July 1 at FringeArts and runs through Aug. 1.