The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Nov. 27-Dec. 1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, a South Philadelphia family car was found after being stolen Thanksgiving night, two Montgomery County officers saved a 97-year-old trapped inside a home, the Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 53rd partner family with a home dedication and much more.

Here's what our team has worked on recently:

This South Philadelphia couple had their car stolen had their car stolen on Thanksgiving. But that's not all they're missing.

Police say several dozen cars are stolen every day in Philadelphia. This year has been the worst on record for vehicle thefts.

On Thanksgiving night, a South Philly family had their car stolen and said they were more concerned about losing what was in the vehicle -- their cane and walker.

The Petroskis have lived in South Philly since the early 1990s and say they never had something like this had before.

After our viewers saw the story, they stepped up and donated a new cane and walker to the Petroskis.

Montco officers help save 97-year-old man from burning home: "He's alive. We're alive."

Thanksgiving heroics were caught on camera. Two Montgomery County police officers rush into a burning home to save a man trapped inside.

A fire broke out at a home on Fairview Avenue in Hatboro last week and the 97-year-old homeowner was asleep inside.

Hatboro Sgt. Aaron Simon and Officer Robert McMahon didn't think twice about running into the flames.

Both are thankful everyone survived.

South Jersey family gifted new home just in time for the holiday season

This Giving Tuesday, the Gloucester County Habitat for Humanity celebrated its 53rd partner family with a home dedication that changed the lives of one South Jersey family.

For Samantha Price, the journey to homeownership hasn't been easy.

"I grew up in group homes and foster homes and never had stability myself, so this is a chapter I get to start with them to have a place to call home," Price said.

2023 Cyber Monday could be record-setting day. What New Jersey Amazon workers say to expect

Cyber Monday 2023 arrived and millions of shoppers nationwide looked for deals online.

Whether you're on the hunt for electronics, apparel, or beauty products, Amazon employees in Mercer County say there's something for everyone on what continues to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but the pace of spending will slow, growing 3% to 4%, compared to 5.4% in 2022.

The day could set a Cyber Monday record following a $9.8 billion spending record set on Black Friday last week.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with a couple of Amazon spokespeople about how the day has changed over the years.

Snow falls in Philadelphia, Pa. suburbs after blast of arctic air hits region

Arctic air invaded the Philadelphia area Monday night, ushering in the coldest air we have seen since February.

And on Tuesday morning, snow flurries started falling around the region, including right outside our newsroom in Philadelphia.

Young Philadelphia Eagles fan recreates "Brotherly Shove" play in viral wedding reception video



A wedding video is getting pretty popular on social media because of a young Philadelphia Eagles fan. He re-interpreted the Eagles' short yardage play -- the "Brotherly Shove" -- aka the "tush push" and brought it to the dance floor.

"It was football season, and I wanted to think of something cool," Armando Costello Jr. said.

Nine-year-old Costello Jr., of Ridley Park, was the ringbearer last Saturday at his uncle's wedding. But his father, Armando Sr., said no one knew how the groomsmen would kick off the reception.

"My son, who is actually pretty shy, but you couldn't tell by the video," Costello Sr. said. "He kinda whispered to me, 'Hey, we should do the tush push.'"



