2023 Cyber Monday could be record-setting day. What New Jersey Amazon workers say to expect

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Cyber Monday 2023 is here, a day where millions of shoppers nationwide are looking for deals online.

Whether you're on the hunt for electronics, apparel, or beauty products, Amazon employees in Mercer County say there's something for everyone on what continues to be the biggest online shopping day of the year.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but the pace of spending will slow, growing 3% to 4%, compared to 5.4% in 2022.

RELATED: Amazon says Prime scams are on the rise as the holidays near

The day could set a Cyber Monday record following a $9.8 billion spending record set on Black Friday last week.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with a couple of Amazon spokespeople about how the day has changed over the years.

"Cyber Monday evolved and it's getting bigger and better," Amazon spokesperson Verena Gross said. "We're offering even more deals with top brands throughout the holiday season, especially today. We really have everything. Some of our favorite categories are toys, electronics, beauty products. As you can see, we have a ton of beauty products on our table. They're 30% off today, and it really depends on what you're shopping for."

ALSO SEE: Apple's iPhone iOS17 NameDrop feature "major red flag" for cybersecurity, expert says

"We know that there are going to be fantastic deals. Stuff that folks want, things like 30% off Nespresso, 37% off on KitchenAids, 46% on Instant Pot," Amazon spokesperson Sam Fisher said. "Deals are fantastic. I promise you if you go every five minutes, we're going to have millions of deals dropping and we're going to have fantastic stuff for this holiday season."

Experts say these purchases could add up to just about $90 billion for the country. Some are warning consumers that the ability to buy now and pay later could make accumulating debt too easy, so be mindful of your spending.

Amazon said it hired about 250,000 employees to help with the holiday rush.