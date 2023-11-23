Montco officers help save 97-year-old man from burning home: "He's alive. We're alive."

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- Thanksgiving heroics caught on camera. Two Montgomery County police officers rush into a burning home to save a man trapped inside.

Fire broke out at a home on Fairview Avenue in Hatboro around 3:30 a.m. The 97-year-old homeowner was asleep inside.

Hatboro Sergeant Aaron Simon and Officer Robert McMahon didn't think twice about running into the flames.

Both are thankful everyone survived.

"3:30 in the morning cars in the driveway, your hairs are up, thinking there's definitely probably people inside this house," Simon said. "We're the ones here right now so it's time to act."

Sergeant Simon and his partner Officer McMahon's body cameras capture a Thanksgiving they will never forget after flames began to engulf a home on the 100 block of Fairview Avenue.

"We got there, you can clearly see the flames come out of an upstairs bedroom," McMahon said.

"You're calling, you're yelling, you're screaming," Simon said.

Unable to see beyond a foot in front of them and in the crackling of fire, they heard a quiet voice calling for help upstairs.

"His room was right next to the room where the fire was and the flames were partly coming out of the room so you could only get so far," McMahon said. "When I was finally able to see him about a foot into his room I took a deep breath and ran into his room and rip him out as far as I could."

"My partner was trying to grab him as much as he could and the smoke was so bad that he had to take a break," Simon said. "We just relayed back and forth."

After several attempts, they were able to carry the homeowner to safety outside.

"Knowing that he gets to spend another Thanksgiving with his family, whether it's 10 thanksgivings, it was very nice to know that this gentleman is alive today," Simon said.

"He's alive. We're alive and that's all you can ask for," McMahon said.

"I went home and my son was already up and gave him a big hug and kiss, you got to cherish every moment in life," Simon said.

The 97-year-old was transported to Abington to be treated and is believed to be okay all thanks to those two officers.