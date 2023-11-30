Watch CBS News

The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Nov. 27-Dec. 1

This week, a South Philadelphia family car was found after being stolen Thanksgiving night, Two Montgomery County officers saved a 97-year-old trapped inside a home, the Brotherly Shove viral wedding video and more.
