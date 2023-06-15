The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: June 12-16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, our region has been dealing with the aftermath of the I-95 collapse, NEXT Weather Alert Days as the Philadelphia region's air quality improved after the Canadian wildfires, and Jessica Kartalija, Ukee Washington, and Bill Kelly reminisce childhood memories about sprinklers.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

I-95 Philadelphia: Large truck fire causes roadway collapse near Cottman Avenue exit

A portion of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia collapsed Sunday morning after a large vehicle fire.

A commercial truck carrying a petroleum-based product was the source of the fire and brought down an entire portion of the northbound lanes, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Collapse portion of I-95 will be filled, paved, and livestreamed 24/7

The portion of I-95 that collapsed in Philadelphia will be replaced with a temporary roadway until a permanent road is completed, officials announced in a news conference Wednesday.

A portion of the highway, near Cottman Avenue, collapsed Sunday after a tanker truck crashed, caught fire and exploded. The crash and blast killed the driver, Nathan Moody, of Merchantville, New Jersey.

NEXT Weather Alert: Philadelphia's air quality improving as wildfire smoke moves through

Philadelphia's air quality is much better Saturday compared to Friday as winds has flushed out much of the hazardous wildfire smoke that swept through the region over the past few days. And all air quality alerts have ended.

The Philadelphia region likely had its worst air quality period Wednesday into early Thursday morning, after smoke from the Canadian wildfires sunk over our region. At times on Wednesday, the Lehigh Valley and Philadelphia had the worst air quality index ratings in the world.

Sprinklers with the worms: Reminiscing on childhood memories

CBS News Philadelphia Anchors Jessica Kartalija and Ukee Washington with Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly went down a rabbit hole of childhood memories with sprinklers during a NEXT Weather forecast. Continue to watch the trio at our 11 p.m. broadcast.