The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Dec. 11-15

"This is our season": Behind the scenes at USPS in Philadelphia during holiday season

Holiday shipping deadlines are coming up. The United States Postal Service is working around the clock to make sure letters, packages and all things alike make it home for Christmas.

The Philadelphia Processing and Distribution Center is like the real North Pole – just in Southwest Philadelphia.

"This is the Super Bowl for the post office," said Roslyn Bowens, who is the senior plant manager at the facility. This year marks three decades with the USPS.

"This our season. We come in prepared to make sure to get everyone's packages out and make it a great holiday," Bowens said.

Since Thanksgiving, the facility has seen a steady increase of mail volume and it's not slowing down any time soon.

Camden students get new opportunities to explore medical field, become EMTs

A group of Camden students has lofty goals as they start a new program learning emergency medicine.

"We are the future doctors of America," one student said.

The program provides hands-on training with life-like simulations. It's a joint project between the Camden City School District and Virtua Health.

"Learning about the body and learning the medications and the simple things that can save someone's life," said high school senior Rosa Vicente, who hopes to earn a nursing degree after first working as an emergency medical technician.

"The program is very life-changing," she said.

Once students complete this program, they will be CPR-certified and eligible to become EMTs.

Adventure Aquarium's Christmas Underwater "sea-son" underway

Adventure Aquarium's annual Christmas Underwater sea-son is officially underway. Guests can surf the Yuletide and explore a winter wonderland filled with holiday delights.

With dazzling holiday décor at every corner, featuring Candy Cane Lane and Santa's Workshop. The Christmas Underwater festivities include Scuba Santa, the Snowtunda, special holiday treats, puppet shows and an Underwater Christmas Tree.

The star of Christmas Underwater is Scuba Santa. Guests can interact and snap selfies with Scuba Santa, who will dive daily in Ocean Realm among sea turtles, sharks, and stingrays.

Take a winter stroll through the Snowtunda, which will sprinkle the heart of the Aquarium in snow-like flurries.

If that's still not enough Fish-mas cheer, visitors can soak in the dazzling glow of the World's Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree, shining bright among the Aquarium's shiver of sharks, including sandbar, sand tiger, and nurse sharks.

Delaware County museum taking young train enthusiasts on ride during holiday season

Inside the Brandywine River Museum of Art, an intricately designed display of holiday fun is taking some of the youngest train enthusiasts on a ride.

"We like to say all aboard for a lifetime of memories," Paul Hoerner, senior model railroad specialist, said.

From interactive displays to iconic Christmas staples, each meticulously crafted tiny scene has been capturing the attention of all ages for over 50 years now.

"Trains are definitely multigenerational," Janet Gilman of Willow Grove said.

"It's not Christmas until you come to the holiday exhibit here at Brandywine Railroad," Hoerner said.

Hoerner is the man behind the railroad.

"Model railroading is a little bit of carpentry, a little bit of electronics, a little bit of programming," Hoerner said, "and a lot of artistic know-how."