Camden students get new opportunities to explore medical field, become EMTs

Camden students training to become EMTs through partnership with Virtual Health

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A group of Camden students has lofty goals as they start a new program learning emergency medicine.

"We are the future doctors of America," one student said.

The program provides hands-on training with life-like simulations. It's a joint project between the Camden City School District and Virtua Health.

"Learning about the body and learning the medications and the simple things that can save someone's life," said high school senior Rosa Vicente, who hopes to earn a nursing degree after first working as an emergency medical technician.

"The program is very life-changing," she said.

Once students complete this program they will be CPR-certified and eligible to become EMTs.

"This was an opportunity to reach out to the community and find students that wanted to be part of the health care system," Jim Newman of Virtua said.

Newman said the program will help with emergency medical services shortages.

"It opens the doors to endless possibilities that our young people have. It expands their opportunities," district superintendent Katrina McCombs said.

The program also gives students an early edge in the workforce, she added.

"It gives them the experiences to work with individuals who are in the health care industry. They're working side by side and being mentored and trained by EMTs," McCombs said.

Students enrolled in the Virtua EMT program will have three years of intensive health science courses.

Marlyn Valentin, a high school senior, wants to become an anesthesiologist.

"It's like a gateway … it's opening me up to different opportunities and enhancing my knowledge in the medical field so when I'm in college I'm already experienced, getting the clinical hours before med school," Valentin said.

But before they can become EMTs, the students will have to pass the national certification test.