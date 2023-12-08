Delaware County museum taking young train enthusiasts on ride during holiday season

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) -- Inside the Brandywine River Museum of Art, an intricately designed display of holiday fun is taking some of the youngest train enthusiasts on a ride.

"We like to say all aboard for a lifetime of memories," Paul Hoerner, senior model railroad specialist, said.

From interactive displays to iconic Christmas staples, each meticulously crafted tiny scene has been capturing the attention of all ages for over 50 years now.

"Trains are definitely multigenerational," Janet Gilman of Willow Grove said.

"It's not Christmas until you come to the holiday exhibit here at Brandywine Railroad," Hoerner said.

Hoerner is the man behind the railroad.

"Model railroading is a little bit of carpentry, a little bit of electronics, a little bit of programming," Hoerner said, "and a lot of artistic know-how."

He's been using all those skills for 36 years now as the senior model railroad specialist, helping the exhibit grow every season.

"Always something a little bit interesting to see," Hoerner said, "and catch people's imagination and fire them up."

Just like the Gilmans, who were letting their imaginations run free while bringing their grandson to the experience.

"I like how interactive it is for the little ones," Gilman said. "They can step on pedals or push buttons."

In between the winding tracks, the drive-in movie theater, and a miniature carnival, a replica of our news van was parked outside of a diner, reminding us that it's the little things that can really make the holidays seem so special.

The display will be up until Jan. 7 and tickets for adults are $25, for kids $10 and for children under 4, they're free.