Adventure Aquarium's Christmas Underwater "sea-son" underway

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Tallest underwater Christmas tree part of Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium
Tallest underwater Christmas tree part of Christmas Underwater at Adventure Aquarium 02:37

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Adventure Aquarium's annual Christmas Underwater sea-son is officially underway. Guests can surf the Yuletide and explore a winter wonderland filled with holiday delights. 

With dazzling holiday décor at every corner, featuring Candy Cane Lane and Santa's Workshop. The Christmas Underwater festivities include Scuba Santa, the Snowtunda, special holiday treats, puppet shows and an Underwater Christmas Tree.

SCUBA SANTA DIVES

The star of Christmas Underwater is Scuba Santa. Guests can interact and snap selfies with Scuba Santa, who will dive daily in Ocean Realm among sea turtles, sharks, and stingrays.

Scuba Santa Dive Times:

Weekdays | 10:30-11:15 a.m.; 12:30-1:15 p.m.; 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Weekends | 10:30-11:30 a.m.; 12:30-1:30 p.m.; 3:00-4:00 p.m.

SCUBA SANTA MEET & GREET

Meet Scuba Santa on land in his workshop to take photos and tell him what you wish for this Merry Fishmas.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-231208-frame-188860.jpg

Meet & Greet Times:

Thursday & Friday | 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; 1:15 – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.; 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

SNOWTUNDA

Take a winter stroll through the Snowtunda, which will sprinkle the heart of the Aquarium in snow-like flurries.

UNDERWATER CHRISTMAS TREE

If that's still not enough Fish-mas cheer, visitors can soak in the dazzling glow of the World's Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree, shining bright among the Aquarium's shiver of sharks, including sandbar, sand tiger, and nurse sharks.

Christmas Underwater is the perfect gift to round out your holiday shopping list. It runs from Nov. 24-Dec. 24. You can purchase your tickets at AdventureAquarium.com.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-231208-frame-414672.jpg
Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 11:02 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

