The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Aug 21-25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, a New Jersey community came together to help repair a historic cemetery, students across the region returned to school, and the Media Little League may have not won the World Series but the team says it was an experience they will never forget.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Media, Pa. team had "great experience" at Little League World Series



While the Little League World Series outcome isn't what Media, Pennsylvania, hoped, the players say it was an unforgettable experience.

"It was a really great experience," Trevor Skowronek said.

Skowronek is back home with his parents after he played three games on the biggest stage in youth baseball.

"I would have liked to have gone farther in the Little League World Series, but it's good to be back," Skowronek said.

The 12-year-old says it was an experience he'll never forget.

NJ community joins together to help repair historic cemetery damaged by August storms



A Woodstown church said it desperately needed help after an August storm caused major damage to its cemetery, the final resting place of several Black Civil War veterans.

The leaders of Spencer U.M.A.E. Church weren't sure how they were going to pay for the clean-up until CBS News Philadelphia shared their story.

"I'm shocked by what has happened," Pastor Andrew Fulton Sr. said. "Because of your action, Channel 3's action, we're here today, and we see what God can do, so we thank you. Thank you, CBS!"

Sisters revive East Falls shop, with emphasis on supporting local Black, women-owned businesses

Nestled between two towering apartment buildings along Midvale Avenue in East Falls is a hidden gem. Step inside and find a place to rest amid the lush green foliage with a comforting cup of coffee at Vault + Vine.

"There are so many things to see that you're not going to find anywhere else," Vine + Vault co-owner Breana Baye said.

Breana co-owns Vault + Vine with her sister, Diana Baye.

"We get our flowers from local farms," Diana said. "We get our pastries and everything that we have from local bakeries. Everything about this place is about local and community."

Wilson's Live in South Jersey creates vibes of sophistication, positivity and fun

People who enjoy live music often travel to Atlantic City or Philadelphia. In Hi-Nella, Camden County, a couple had a dream to create a local, live music venue.

At Wilson's, the dream has become a reality.

South Jersey has tons to offer its residents, with very few exceptions, but one of them just so happens to be upscale live music venues when there just aren't many.

"Lived here for about 16 years, and was just tired of going to Philadelphia or Atlantic City for live entertainment," owner Mame Wilson said.

Philadelphia students, parents and staff excited for first day back to school in Tioga: "I love it"

It's time to head back to school for some Philadelphia students. Safety is part of the focus.

It's always hard to tell who's more excited, the students or the parents, as they get started on what will be a good school year.

The first day of school kicked off with music and a small celebration behind Mastery Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

To aid in the celebration, Mastery CEO Joel Boyd joined one family on their walk to school to show how the two work together. CBS News Philadelphia spoke with some eager parents, students and staff who say they are ready to get the ball rolling.