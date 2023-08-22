Philadelphia students, parents and staff excited for first day back to school in Tioga: "I love it"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's time to head back to school for some Philadelphia students. Safety is part of the focus.

It's always hard to tell who's more excited, the students or the parents, as they get started on what will be a good school year.

The first day of school kicked off with music and a small celebration behind Mastery Grover Cleveland Elementary School.

To aid in the celebration, Mastery CEO Joel Boyd joined one family on their walk to school to show how the two work together. CBS News Philadelphia spoke with some eager parents, students and staff who say they are ready to get the ball rolling.

"The first day of school is really an unofficial holiday on the calendar for our schools it's a great celebration, sets the tone for the entire year looking forward to it," Boyd said.

"As people doubted me saying I wasn't gonna make it but I really did," one student said. "Now I'm top tier, ya'll little down there."

"I love it," another student said. "Getting good grades and studying and do a lot of fun stuff."

"I feel great," one parent said. "It was time for them to go to school they was excited to go to school and they already said they have about a year this year so we working on that."

CBS Philadelphia also asked the CEO about safety going into this school year. He says mastery schools will continue to be a safe haven where they will work with parents and staff.