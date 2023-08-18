The Pulse of CBS Philadelphia: Aug 14-18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This week, CBS News Philadelphia anchor Jessica Kartalija was the only local journalist on the ground covering the devastating wildfires in Hawaii. The fire destroyed most of the historic port town of Lahaina and claimed the lives of more than 100 people. Residents in our area immediately stepped in to help.

But it wasn't all sadness. "Messi Mania" hit our area and the rest of the region celebrated the Media Little League making it to the Little League World Series.

Here's what our CBS News Philadelphia team worked on this week:

Maui, Hawaii wildfires: "Worst natural disaster in Hawaii since 1960 tsunami"

It is a heartbreaking scene on Maui. As the sun came up Friday in Hawaii, more heartbreaking images are coming in of the devastation left behind by these deadly wildfires. Scorched cars line the town's main street. Dozens of people have been killed in the fires and so many families have lost everything.

It's hard to believe just how much devastation this has created in such a beautiful place.

We're seeing a new video of people waiting for a Coast Guard rescue after jumping into the ocean Tuesday to escape the wildfire that roared through historic Lahaina town. While 80% of the town was destroyed, evacuees are anxious to see whether their homes were spared.

Former Phillies star Shane Victorino raising money to help Maui wildfires victims

Former Philadelphia Phillies star Shane Victorino is helping his native Maui, Hawaii. Victorino told CBS News Philadelphia that he is working to raise donations through his foundation, the Shane Victorino Foundation.

"It's great to see all this money given, but for me, at the end of the day, how do you distribute and how do you collectively work together to make all of this money work?" Victorino said. "For me, if I know where everything comes [from] and it's something that I can handle, I know at the end of the day, where this will be distributed."

Pennsylvania dog heads to Hawaii to help in Maui fire search

More local help is on the way to Hawaii. VeerRa, a dog that is a member of Pennsylvania Task Force 1, has been called to assist search crews following the Maui fires.

VeerRa, along with her K-9 handler and a medical team manager, left for Hawaii Wednesday.



PA Task Force 1 also sent a pair of team members to Maui last week and has sent a total of five members and one K-9.

Businesses in Philadelphia region cashing in on Messi mania

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer players of this or any era, along with his Inter Miami teammates, will take on the Philadelphia Union Tuesday night at Subaru Park. Not surprisingly, the Huntington Valley Soccer Post location has experienced an increase in inquiries and business.

"We've gotten a lot more requests for Miami, Argentina and Messi gear in general," Soccer Post manager Aiden Bobst said. "We've been able to bring some product to help out with that. It has definitely bolstered some sales. Yesterday we definitely saw the pickup in store, in terms of people asking for Miami, Argentina, of course, the Union too. People are going there with their jerseys to support the team as well."



Fans trickle down to Subaru Park to see Lionel Messi vs. Union in Leagues Cup match



From the players on the field to the fans in the stands and tailgating in the parking lots, so many people are descending on Subaru Field Tuesday night to see the Philadelphia Union play Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals.

This is the 14th year of existence for the Union and head coach Jim Curtin believes this is the biggest night at this stadium in franchise history. It is the hottest ticket in town.

Media community comes together to support Little League World Series team

From handmade signs to storefront signs, the community of Media is coming together to root for their team as they gear up for their first-ever Little League World Series run.

"A bunch of people from Media and all of Delco are coming to see them, so we're looking forward to it. We're leaving ourselves on Wednesday afternoon to go see them," Billy Ashton, the Media Little League vice president, said.

For 9-year-old Anna Saleski, this experience is extra special since her older brother, Nate, is on the team.

"I don't care if they win or lose, I just want Nate to have a good time," Anna said.

This company is making T-shirts to support Media, Pa.'s LLWS team

Delco is finding ways to represent their favorite hometown team as they gear up to make their first appearance in the Little League World Series on Wednesday. And one family-owned business in Broomall is busy making nearly 1,000 T-shirts before the Little League World Series.