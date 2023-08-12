"Please don't sell your tickets," Union coach says with Messi headed to Philly

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- World-renowned soccer star Lionel Messi is coming to the Philadelphia region.

The Philadelphia Union will host Inter Miami CF in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals Tuesday at Subaru Park.

Tickets to the matchup go on sale Saturday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

It's not every day you get to see the G.O.A.T. suit up, but that's the opportunity Philly (and maybe some Miami) fans will have.

Messi on a tear since joining MLS

Messi, 36, joined Miami's Major League Soccer team for a reported $50 million to $60 million per year. The league added a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner with more than 800 goals in club and international play.

He had just won the World Cup this past winter for his home country of Argentina and hasn't cooled off since.

In his first five matches in MLS, he assisted on three goals and scored eight of his own.

Messi struck once as Miami thrashed Charlotte, 4-0 on Friday night to advance to the semifinal against the Union.

Union coach Jim Curtin says the team is well aware of Messi's ability and his standing in the sport and they're excited for a chance to compete against him.

"We look forward to hosting the greatest player in the history of the sport in our building. I think it will definitely be the loudest Subaru Park will ever be," Curtin said. "And again, it's a great matchup and if we play like tonight, we'll be in big trouble."

Curtin is referring to the Union's narrow 2-1 win over Querétaro FC on Friday night to reach the semifinal.

Union coach Jim Curtin asks fans: please don't resell your tickets

Curtin knows the game will be a big draw and will fill plenty of seats at Subaru Park.

"We're talking about the best player of all time coming here in the semifinal with a trophy on the line, a spot in the Champions League on the line. So it's a big game. I know our fans are gonna show up," Curtin said.

And he had a big request for fans lucky enough to get tickets.

"Please don't sell your tickets no matter how much money they're offering for them, please," Curtin said. "But we know that we're going to have a packed Subaru Park. It's going to be the number one ticket in the city, for sure. I'm sure some celebrities will be out here in Philly, so I'm excited for it."

Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union in Leagues Cup: How to get tickets

If you want tickets to see Messi in the Tuesday, Aug. 15 match between Miami and the Union in the Leagues Cup, get ready to break the bank.

Normally, it costs about $40 to see the Union play during the regular season.

Messi has helped drive up ticket prices nearly 500% on average, so get ready to pay hundreds if not thousands when tickets go on sale at 2 p.m.

The Union will post the link to the ticket site on all of their social media channels at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday. Getting a full season membership for 2024 will increase your odds of getting tickets to this game, according to the Union's website.

You can also enter a giveaway, the team said on Instagram.

This has been updated to correct the stadium's name.