Pennsylvania Task Force One sends 2 members to help Hawaii firefighters in Maui

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The battle against wildfires in Maui is not over are not over despite the fierce winds appearing to have died down somewhat in Hawaii.

Since Tuesday, at least 36 people have been killed and more than 270 structures have burnt to the ground. President Biden approved a disaster declaration promising federal resources Thursday.

The cause of the fires is still unknown and crews are trying their best to stop the flames, but more help is needed. That's why first responders in Philadelphia are getting involved and being deployed as soon as possible to the tropical island.

As local crews work tirelessly, two members of Pennsylvania Task Force One are traveling more than 48,000 miles to assist Hawaii's firefighters.

"They'll get on the earliest flight that they can," Philadelphia Fire Captain Ken Pagurek said.

Capt. Pagurek is a task force manager for the state.

"Two people -- Alexis Passaro from Dauphin County Emergency Management Agency. She's going with the blue IST as planning section chief and Martyn Nevil from Harrisburg Area Community College as a deputy IST leader," Pagurek said.

JUST IN | @PATaskForce1 is sending 2 members to assist in Maui fires.



Captain Pajurek tells me they’re “deploying ASAP.”



2 @NJRedCross volunteers are also “ready to deploy” to Hawaii. A spokesperson says they’re expecting to send more volunteers to the area. @CBSPhiladelphia — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) August 10, 2023

They're currently working on travel arrangements to Maui, where one of the hardest hit areas is the historic town of Lahaina after strong winds from Hurricane Dora fueled flames.

"Being able to take some of the burden off and shoulder that burden off of the locals there to allow them to get a little bit of a break or allow them to focus on what they need to focus on," Pagurek said.

Capt. Pagurek's hope is that their efforts can help slow down the ongoing devastation as communities wait to rebuild.

"We are Pennsylvanians, and we're proud and we like to go all over the commonwealth and the country," Pagurek said. "And just represent Pennsylvania in a professional way."

The captain said one of the two members will leave Friday at 6:45 a.m. to Hawaii and they could be deployed out there for up to two weeks, with the possibility of that being extended if more help is needed.