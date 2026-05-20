Come on down! Here's your chance to be on The Price is Right
Come on down! Join CBS Philadelphia at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for your chance to become a contestant on one of America's favorite game shows, The Price is Right.
Here are the details you need to know before you arrive.
Where to go
The casting will take place at Rivers Casino Philadelphia at 1001 N. Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125 inside the Event Center. Guests may begin lining up at 10 a.m.
Eligibility
All contestants must be United States citizens and living in the United States. Contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of the application and must meet these additional eligibility requirements.
Registration
Download, sign and bring along this video release. When you arrive, bring this release to the registration table outside the designated taping area.
Audition process
Each participant will get one minute to audition in front of a camera. To help you prepare, casting producers have put together these casting tips.
Things you want to be sure to mention when auditioning:
- Your name
- Age
- Hometown/where you're from
- Occupation
- Favorite The Price is Right game
- Your dream prize
- Why do you think you'd make a good contestant?
- Give us your best version of a "Come on down!"
Audition tips:
- Be enthusiastic: Producers want to see energy and excitement from the audience.
- Be yourself: Don't try to be someone you're not. Be genuine and let your personality shine.
- Don't be afraid to be loud: Being loud and energetic can help you stand out.
- Have fun: The producers want to see that you are having a good time.
- Don't be overly aggressive: While enthusiasm is good, avoid being pushy or rude.
- Be knowledgeable (or at least appear to be): While you don't need to be a pricing expert, a little bit of knowledge about common household items can help.
- Bring us your best energy: Show us why you would be a great contestant on the show.