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The Kibitz Room in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, hit with violation for failing to disclose food isn't kosher

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Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes
Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.
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Ryan Hughes

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Advertised as a New York-style Jewish deli, The Kibitz Room in New Jersey has been serving up overstuffed sandwiches and traditional favorites since 1996.

"We have the hot corned beef, pastrami, brisket, all the smoked fish, smoked salmon," said Brandon Parish, who recently started running the restaurant on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill.

Last month, after an inspection by the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, Parish was hit with a violation and possibly a $1,000 penalty for failing to disclose that the food he serves is not kosher.

"It's a little shocking to be honest," Parish said. "You know we are not a kosher house, we never advertised that we were, and I think there's an obvious distinction between being Jewish and being kosher."

The state confirmed it issued a notice of violation but told CBS News Philadelphia it cannot comment because this is an ongoing enforcement matter.

Kosher food products are usually more expensive because of the special handling requirements in producing them. New Jersey established a Kosher Fraud Enforcement Unit and said signs and disclaimers need to be posted on menus, so consumers know the food they're buying is or is not kosher.

Customers CBS News Philadelphia spoke with called the penalty against The Kibitz Room ridiculous.

"Anyone coming here would know whether they're kosher or not, because if you're Jewish you know what's kosher and what's not," Lori Greenberg said.

"This is not a kosher restaurant. It may be kosher style, but it should not be fined for something it's not supposed to be," Phyllis Schulman said.

Parish said he serves shrimp and bacon, which are clear signs his restaurant is not kosher, but said he will make it more obvious by adding the necessary signs on the door and menu.

"So, I'll put a not kosher sign, and I'll put it on my menu," he said.

Parish added he plans to challenge the citation at a hearing set for Oct. 28.

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