The Thanksgiving travel rush is underway across the Philadelphia region, with thousands of people hitting the roads and rails to reach their holiday destinations ahead of a storm expected to bring rain and wind on Thanksgiving Day.

AAA estimates nearly 1 million people in the Philadelphia area will travel for the holiday, with the majority driving. That could mean heavier traffic on major roadways, including Interstate 95 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

For some travelers, leaving early is helping them avoid the worst of the holiday congestion.

"95 is a mess, but it always has been, so I can deal with that," said Bob Ambrose of Bucks County.

Felice Agaronin of New Jersey said getting an early start appears to have worked in her family's favor.

"I guess because we left earlier, but I did hear the later you leave, it's gonna be worse. So far, we've been good," she said.

Her family member, Inga Agaronin, agreed.

"We definitely did get lucky because I'm sure if we would've left tomorrow, then it would've been worse," she said.

Even with traffic delays, some travelers said spending the holiday with family makes the longer trip worthwhile.

Mercedes Alcalde, who was traveling from Virginia, said a trip that typically takes three to four hours could take about six hours because of traffic.

Others are choosing to avoid highway congestion by taking the train.

Amtrak is preparing for a busy holiday week at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station. During Thanksgiving last year, more than 177,000 people traveled from Philadelphia by train.

To accommodate this year's holiday crowds, Amtrak has added train cars, staff and volunteers.

Doga Tasdemir, who was traveling from Maryland, said trains offer several advantages over driving or flying, including more legroom and the ability to avoid highway traffic.

"It's more convenient. You get more legroom than you would on a plane or on a bus. You don't get stuck in traffic," Tasdemir said, adding that she has experienced more train delays recently.

However, she said, "It's still, I think, the best way to get between cities in the Northeast."

For those traveling on Thanksgiving Day, experts recommend leaving early, checking weather and travel conditions before departure, and allowing extra time to reach their destinations.

Amtrak also recommends that passengers departing from 30th Street Station arrive 60 to 90 minutes before their scheduled departure.