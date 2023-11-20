Watch CBS News
These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. 

As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. 

The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. 

Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:

  • Turkey bones, skin, and gravy
  • Stuffing
  • Casseroles
  • Mashed potatoes
  • Creamed peas
  • Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets (especially anything containing xylitol)
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Raisins and grapes
  • Onions, scallions, and garlic
  • Ham
  • Yeast dough
  • Fatty foods
  • Foods with spices 

Even if you're careful not to feed them these foods, don't forget your dog might seek it out. Remember to secure all food waste in a spot your pet can't access. 

On the other hand, the club also lists foods your furry friend can eat. Those include turkey meat, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin. 

For more information, visit the American Kennel Club's website.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 7:46 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

