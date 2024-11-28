Thanksgiving feast hosted for the second year by councilwoman of Pennsylvania suburb

Inside the Collingdale Fire Hall, smooth music filled the room, and a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings was served up for dozens of men and women.

"They gave themselves selflessly, so why can't we just reciprocate that back in love," said Collingdale Councilwoman Felecia Coffee.

Coffee said she spent months planning the meal for 75 veterans who served our country. Her inspiration was several members of her family who served in the military.

"I feel like when you are blessed you have no choice but to be a blessing," Coffee said.

"Being deployed multiple times throughout the world, this is a great event," said Tyrone Love, a retired first sergeant in the U.S. Army. "Sometimes we forget, or some of our veterans are forgotten about, so for her to put this on for the vets or those less fortunate is a great thing."

This was the second year Coffee organized the Thanksgiving meal, but she's been hosting food distributions for those less fortunate in her backyard for over a decade. Even after losing her home to a fire this past May, Coffee's dedication to the community hasn't stopped.

"There's no better feeling because they make you feel so appreciated for such a small thing, and it's really big to them, so that in itself is a rejoicing thing for me," Coffee said.

That feeling is also what drives Carl Childs in North Philadelphia. For the past five years, he's volunteered with The Hartranft Playground Alliance and Village of Arts and Humanities serving turkey and a warm meal on Thanksgiving to community members in need.

"I feel that my community needs to see that we are all together," Childs said. "Personally, I really enjoy it, I love the fact of meeting new people."