Philadelphia-area groups help rescue cats and dogs from Texas shelters after flooding

Two Philadelphia-area rescue groups are answering the call to help by taking in more than 30 animals from Texas, where flooding has devastated communities across the state.

Volunteers from Brandywine Valley SPCA and Animal Adoption Center in New Jersey welcomed the animals Monday after they landed at an airport in Delaware.

Both organizations are helping the dogs and cats find forever homes and allowing shelters in Texas to clear space so they can focus on recovery.

"By moving these animals out, we can give the shelters room to respond and recover. They can respond for their communities to help reunite pets that have been separated from their families. They can help with all of the recovery efforts. They can help local pet families with resources that they may need to take care of their pets while they recover," Sara Smith, spokesperson for Brandywine Valley SPCA, said.

The animals will undergo an evaluation before they are made available for adoption. Those interested will be able to see the animals at BVSPCA's campuses and at the Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

"This is about saving these lives, getting these animals a second chance at a happy life and really, we can't do that without the community support," Smith said.

To help encourage adoptions, Smith says BVSPCA, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area and Animal Adoption Center are offering "pick your price" adoption fees for all large dogs and adult cats all week long from July 21-26.