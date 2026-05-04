New Jersey mom turning loss into a legacy through her daughter's children's book: "She's my coauthor"

A mother's love is turning unimaginable loss into a lasting legacy.

"Cheese Tales: Cheese and the Big Sneeze" was written by Tess Fox, a marketing executive who found joy in storytelling. The book's main character — Cheese — was inspired by her real-life rescue dog, who was known for chasing squirrels and bringing energy into her life.

Fox often shared her writing ideas with her mom, Judi Fox, her biggest supporter and creative partner.

"It was just a sweet book… she sent it to publishers, and they said, 'Absolutely,'" Judi said.

"Cheese Tales: Cheese and the Big Sneeze" CBS Philadelphia

But Tess never got the chance to see her book published. She died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash.

"Knowing that book was there saved my life a little bit," Judi said.

Determined to carry her daughter's dream forward, Judi stepped in and worked with a publisher and illustrator to bring Tess's words to life.

Now, every page reflects pieces of Tess — from her love of sunflowers to her favorite animals.

Her impact stretches even further.

Tess saved four lives through organ donation, and scholarships in her honor are now helping young people chase their own dreams.

Tess Fox and her dog Judi Fox

One of those recipients is Lauren Batelli, who was there the night of the crash.

"I just said, 'Tess, I'm here … help is on the way,'" Batelli said.

That moment changed her path. Today, she's pursuing a career in nursing.

"That night helped me realize this is what I want to do," she said.

What started as a children's book has grown into something much bigger — a story of resilience, purpose and enduring love.

"She is my coauthor… and she's my little ghost writer," Judi said.

Judi is continuing her daughter's work and has two more books on the way, including "Cheese and the Honey Bees" and a final story that brings the trilogy full circle.

A legacy, written with love.