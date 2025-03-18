Tequilas Mexican restaurant in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square reopens two years after fire

It's been more than two years, but now Tequilas Restaurant in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood is back.

"I'm tearing up. It's been a long time coming, and we can't wait," said David Suro Jr., who co-owns the restaurant.

In February 2023, the family business at 16th and Locust streets caught fire, and the team has been trying to rebuild ever since.

The family says there's been a mix of emotions opening back up.

"I have been in the business for 45 years and I swear I feel like I am just starting today. After these two years we been closed, I really feel it's a whole new beginning," founder David Suro said.

"Not sure that we are counting, but there was 25 months since the fire, so it's been a long time coming," said Oscar Serrano, who is the general manager.

Tequilas has been in business since 1986, and the owners say since the beginning they wanted to focus on traditional Mexican food.

The family says it was a long road to recover, but it was worth every second to open those doors again. They even added a few new touches.

They chose to preserve the architecture of the building but changed the flooring and paint color and had some gold elements restored in Mexico.

One room had heavy smoke damage, and getting to this point wasn't easy.

"It was very, very tough. We were dealing with insurance, banks, contractors, it's not easy," David Suro said.

The back of the restaurant that used to be the main dining room was hit the hardest because it's right next to the kitchen, where the family says the fire started.

Now, it's in the process of being transformed into a second restaurant that's expected to open in one month.

The family says the customers and community rallied behind them after the fire and they can't wait to have everyone back.

"I am just very happy to serve my clients again. I miss this apron big time," David Suro said.

"Most of the people who work here, we have known for our whole lives. So to be back under the same house again is really special," said Suro's son Dan, who owns the restaurant.