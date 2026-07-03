Renters have limited rights when it comes to broken air conditioning. Here's what to know.

As a dangerous stretch of summer heat settles over the Philadelphia region, some renters are finding themselves without a working air conditioner.

While some people assume landlords are required to provide air conditioning, the law is not nearly as clear-cut as it is for heat in the winter.

In Pennsylvania and Philadelphia, landlords are generally required to provide heat during cold weather. Air conditioning, however, is not automatically guaranteed under state law or city code.

That can leave tenants with fewer options when temperatures soar.

"You really only have the right to an A/C unit if it's written in your lease, if your unit comes with it, if your landlord agrees to provide it," said Jax Hebner, a member of the Philadelphia Tenants Union.

Check your lease first

Tenant advocates say the first step is reviewing your lease.

If air conditioning is listed as an amenity or included as part of the rental agreement, the landlord is generally responsible for maintaining it.

Still, a broken air conditioner is often treated differently than the loss of heat, water or other essential services.

"Cooling is kind of seen more as a comfort than a necessity for health and safety, like heat is in the winter," Hebner said.

Because cooling is not typically considered a habitability requirement under current law, tenants may have fewer legal remedies available when repairs are delayed.

Extreme heat can turn deadly

The issue gained renewed attention in Philadelphia following a tragedy during a record-breaking heat wave in May.

A woman in her 80s died from environmental hyperthermia inside the Park Terrace Apartments in Holmesburg after residents spent days raising concerns about a building-wide air conditioning outage. Tenants told CBS News Philadelphia temperatures inside some apartments approached 100 degrees before repairs were made.

The death prompted renewed questions about whether cooling should be treated more like a necessity as extreme heat becomes more common.

What renters should do if their A/C stops working

Hebner recommends tenants notify their landlord in writing as soon as possible and keep records of all communications.

It's also important to document conditions inside the unit, including indoor temperatures when possible.

"Having a thermometer helps. Anything that can really help you generate evidence," Hebner said. "I generally recommend to document everything, like even if you think it's excessive."

Hebner said some tenants may consider making repairs themselves and seeking reimbursement, but urged caution.

"You do have to be really practical and smart about how you go about doing that, making sure that you keep costs low," Hebner said.

One thing tenants should avoid

Advocates say renters should think carefully before withholding rent over a broken air conditioner.

Unlike cases involving a lack of heat or other habitability issues, tenants may have less legal protection when withholding rent over cooling-related disputes, according to Hebner. Doing so could expose renters to claims they violated their lease and potentially put them at risk of eviction.

Anyone considering withholding rent should first consult an attorney or a tenant advocacy organization.

How to help

For those interested in helping vulnerable residents during extreme heat, Hebner pointed to groups including Community Action Relief Project, The SOL Collective and Food Not Bombs, which often seek donations and volunteers during heat emergencies.

Water, sports drinks and other hydration supplies are especially needed during prolonged heat waves.

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