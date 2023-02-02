Temple students sound off about safety after off-campus attack

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University students had a chance to raise their concerns about their safety Thursday morning. The university's Student Government Association hosted a town hall meeting.

It comes after several recent violent attacks on students, including one near campus near 18th and Norris Streets.

Thursday's meeting wasn't open to the media, but the university's vice president for public safety Jennifer Griffin told CBS News Philadelphia says there will be a challenging fix for the problem.

"Unfortunately, this is an epidemic throughout the city, and we are working with Philadelphia to try to create systems where we provide safety strategies and sometimes, unfortunately, even with all of the safety strategies, with lighting and cameras and students doing the right thing and being aware of their surrounding, we still have crime in the city," Griffin said.

The university says it's working with Philadelphia police and other city organizations to improve students' safety.