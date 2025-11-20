Watch CBS News
Temple University student allegedly involved in 2 sexual assaults suspended

A Temple University student allegedly involved in two sexual assault cases, including one that happened on campus, was suspended Thursday. 

The university announced that one of the alleged sexual assaults happened during a social event at a residence hall, while the other happened at an off-campus location. 

The student was placed on interim suspension by the university, pending the investigation by the Temple Department of Public Safety and the Philadelphia Police Department. The student is prohibited from being on campus or in university buildings and classes during the suspension, according to Temple. 

The university said any students in need of support regarding concerns of sexual misconduct can contact Temple Police, the Title IX coordinator, the Dean of Students Office or Tuttleman Counseling Services. 

Any member of the Temple community or the public can also submit an anonymous report at helpline.temple.edu.

