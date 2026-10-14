Temple University investigates alleged rape at off-campus apartment building in North Philadelphia

Temple University is investigating an alleged rape that happened at an off-campus apartment building for students near the school.

According to the Temple University crime log, the rape happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at University Village on the 1700 block of North 10th Street.

The rape was reported Tuesday morning and was referred to the student code of conduct.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Temple said in part, "Because this incident occurred at a private, off-campus residence, it is being addressed through Temple's Student Conduct Code. This process allows the university to investigate allegations and hold students accountable under university policy."

Students who report a sexual assault can choose whether they want to participate in a criminal investigation. Officials do not believe there is a threat to the community and are investigating the incident, the statement said.

Temple previously said it has gathered a group of students, faculty and staff to review its current practices and make recommendations to administration in light of recent sexual assault allegations at Cornell University.