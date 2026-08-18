Temple welcomes thousands of students for campus move-in day: "So excited for this new journey"

Temple University is welcoming thousands of students to campus this week as a new school year gets underway.

Freshmen and transfer students moved into their dormitories on Tuesday, beginning a new chapter and getting their first taste of college life.

"I'm so excited for this new journey, being on my own," freshman Jaia Harrison said. "I'm really happy about it. I'm not really sad. Really happy."

For many families, move-in day was a major milestone as students took a bigger step toward independence. For some students, the little things packed from home made the transition easier.

Maddie Krassner, 17, brought along a Hello Kitty blanket that has been with her on every family vacation.

"It's just really comfy, and it always means a lot to me," Maddie said. "And my mom has one too, so it's kind of like a way that we have a connection through the blanket."

Getting everything from the car to the dorm room took a team. Temple volunteers were on hand to help students unload their belongings.

"When you're moving in a couple thousand people in an urban environment like this, it's always a challenge, so it's coordinated chaos, as we like to say it," Ryan Young, director of residential life at Temple, said.

Temple brought plenty of school spirit to campus, with dancers and mascot Hooter helping welcome the newest Owls.

"I'm excited for like new beginnings and starting new things and stuff like that," freshman Isabella Carney said.

The university has several events planned over the next few weeks to help students meet each other, get involved and build a sense of community, including Temple Fest on Friday, Aug. 21. More than 300 student organizations and departments will table and welcome students to campus from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"I think I'm going to learn from meeting people of different backgrounds and creating new experiences," freshman Ashleigh Gayle said.

Returning Temple students are scheduled to move in Friday. The first day of classes is Monday.