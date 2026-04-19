Temple University student chased, assaulted at Morgan Hall, police say

A Temple University student was chased into the lobby of Morgan Hall South by a group of minors and assaulted early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened at around 2:50 a.m. on the North Philadelphia campus.

Police said the group struck the student and damaged university property. The student suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment. Temple said the Division of Student Affairs is supporting the student at this time.

Temple University Police said it's working with the Philadelphia Police Department and the School District of Philadelphia to identify those involved in the assault.

Temple University Police are looking for several suspects wanted in connection with the assault of a student on Main Campus. Temple University Police Department

Temple and Philadelphia police will increase patrols in the area where the incident happened on Main Campus.

Temple is urging students to use the university's walking escort program, the Flight shuttle service and report any suspicious behavior to police.

Anyone with information about the assault at Morgan Hall is asked to contact police.